Digital Prosperity Awards Garner Global Recognition with Hundreds of Submissions (Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) - Application Deadline Extended to Promote Inclusivity and Global Innovation RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Digital Prosperity Awards. The Awards have Garnered significant attention and interest from the Global Digital community, spanning government entities, private sector organizations, and civil society groups. This interest has prompted an extension of the application deadline, offering more entities the opportunity to participate. In August, the DCO initiated the registration process for the Digital Prosperity Awards, inviting participation from public ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Digital Prosperity Awards. The Awards have Garnered significant attention and interest from the Global Digital community, spanning government entities, private sector organizations, and civil society groups. This interest has prompted an extension of the application deadline, offering more entities the opportunity to participate. In August, the DCO initiated the registration process for the Digital Prosperity Awards, inviting participation from public ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Digital Prosperity Awards Garner Global Recognition with Hundreds of Submissions26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Digital Prosperity Awards. The awards have garnered significant ...
ONU: Archbishop Gallagher Delivers Statement at the High - Level Week General Debate... peace and prosperity. Indeed, 'we are living at a crucial moment for humanity, in which peace ... more generally, as the expanding digital galaxy we inhabit, and specifically artificial intelligence. ...
Digital Prosperity Awards Garner Global Recognition with Hundreds ... PR Newswire
The Digital Cooperation Organisation announces the launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards Atalayar EN
Uzodimma empowers 15,000 youths in digital skillsImo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has empowered 15,000 youths in digital skills. Apart from training the youth in digital literacy skills, they are exposed to acquire the 4th industrial revolution ...
Tourism and green investment: For planet, people and prosperityFor tourism to return to its former shape and for future growth, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, has identified investment as the most responsible factor.
Digital ProsperitySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Digital Prosperity