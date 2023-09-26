INPS Studia Riforme Previdenziali: Pensioni Legate a Longevità, ...Truffe Online: Aumentano i Tentativi di Frode con la Dichiarazione ...Wanda Nara Ballerina Coraggiosa s Ballando con le StelleGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Nuovo Amore a Uomini e Donne?Ubaldo Manuali: Nuove Accuse di Stupro Svelate - Le Indagini si ...Il Tennis come Professione: Realtà e Sfide secondo Novak DjokovicIl Collegio 8: Date delle Puntate e Anticipazioni della Nuova ...EA Sports FC 24: i gamer nostalgici cercano su Wallapop le edizioni ...Juventus vs. Lecce: Anteprima Partita, Formazioni e Dove Guardare in ...Motorola protagonista di una campagna TV, Digital e OOH con il nuovo ...Ultime Blog

WWE: Ciampa e Gunther firmeranno a WWE RAW un contratto per un match titolato (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) Gunther e Ciampa saliranno sul ring per firmare un contratto e ufficializzare una futura sfida per il WWE Intercontinental Championship, come annunciato durante l’episodio di WWE RAW del 25 settembre. La data precisa del match non è stata ancora confermata, ma tutto fa pensare che potrebbe tenersi a WWE Fastlane il prossimo 7 ottobre. Tommaso sta vivendo un momento di grande forma, avendo sconfitto Giovanni Vinci la scorsa settimana e Ludwig Kaiser questa settimana. Nel frattempo, Gunther, il quale ha osservato attentamente il suo prossimo sfidante dal backstage durante la puntata, vanta un regno come campione in carica che dura da oltre 450 giorni.
WWE Raw results, grades: Judgment Day spark wild brawl as show ends in total chaos

The latter cracked Sami with a title belt to help Damian to victory, and the show ended with a wild brawl, potentially setting the stage for a four-on-four WarGames match at Survivor Series in ...

Nuovo match titolato ed un grande segmento annunciati per il prossimo Raw

la WWE ha inoltre annunciato che ci sarà la firma del contratto del match titolato tra il campione Intercontinentale GUNTHER e lo sfidante Tommaso Ciampa, dopo che il campione ha battuto ogni tipo di ...
