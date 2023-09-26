WWE: Ciampa e Gunther firmeranno a WWE RAW un contratto per un match titolato (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) Gunther e Ciampa saliranno sul ring per firmare un contratto e ufficializzare una futura sfida per il WWE Intercontinental Championship, come annunciato durante l’episodio di WWE RAW del 25 settembre. La data precisa del match non è stata ancora confermata, ma tutto fa pensare che potrebbe tenersi a WWE Fastlane il prossimo 7 ottobre. Tommaso sta vivendo un momento di grande forma, avendo sconfitto Giovanni Vinci la scorsa settimana e Ludwig Kaiser questa settimana. Nel frattempo, Gunther, il quale ha osservato attentamente il suo prossimo sfidante dal backstage durante la puntata, vanta un regno come campione in carica che dura da oltre 450 giorni. Leggi su zonawrestling
