WWE | Ciampa e Gunther firmeranno a WWE RAW un contratto per un match titolato

(Di martedì 26 settembre 2023)saliranno sul ring per firmare une ufficializzare una futura sfida per il WWE Intercontinental Championship, come annunciato durante l’episodio di WWE RAW del 25 settembre. La data precisa delnon è stata ancora confermata, ma tutto fa pensare che potrebbe tenersi a WWE Fastlane il prossimo 7 ottobre. Tommaso sta vivendo un momento di grande forma, avendo sconfitto Giovanni Vinci la scorsa settimana e Ludwig Kaiser questa settimana. Nel frattempo,, il quale ha osservato attentamente il suo prossimo sfidante dal backstage durante la puntata, vanta un regno come campione in carica che dura da oltre 450 giorni.

WWE: Tommaso Ciampa e Giovanni Vinci (purtroppo) fanno la storia di Raw Spazio Wrestling

RAW Report 25-09-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

The latter cracked Sami with a title belt to help Damian to victory, and the show ended with a wild brawl, potentially setting the stage for a four-on-four WarGames match at Survivor Series in ...la WWE ha inoltre annunciato che ci sarà la firma del contratto del match titolato tra il campione Intercontinentale GUNTHER e lo sfidante Tommaso Ciampa, dopo che il campione ha battuto ogni tipo di ...