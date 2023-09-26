TVCMALL Takes a Leap Forward with New Headquarters Relocation (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TVCMALL recently announced that coinciding with its 15th anniversary, the company has relocated to its new Headquarters on the 19th floor of the West Tower of Shenzhen's renowned Galaxy Twin Towers. These towers are certified as the" Tallest Twin Buildings of Equal Height in China." This Relocation represents not just a shift in location but also a significant milestone in TVCMALL's ongoing development, underscoring its dedication to innovation and the well-being of its employees. Known as a premier one-stop B2B wholesale platform for mobile phone accessories, TVCMALL has always been driven by a mission: to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams of launching and sustaining a successful retail business. On September 26th, the company ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
