TVCMALL Takes a Leap Forward with New Headquarters Relocation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/recently announced that coincidingits 15th anniversary, the company has relocated to its newon the 19th floor of the West Tower of Shenzhen's renowned Galaxy Twin Towers. These towers are certified as the" Tallest Twin Buildings of Equal Height in China." Thisrepresents not just a shift in location but also a significant milestone in's ongoing development, underscoring its dedication to innovation and the well-being of its employees. Known as a premier one-stop B2B wholesale platform for mobile phone accessories,has always been driven by a mission: to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams of launching and sustaining a successful retail business. On September 26th, the company ...