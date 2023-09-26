Star di Bollywood vince causa contro IA | apre importante precedente

... è difesa da Kushal Das, l'ex segretario generale della AIFF, la Federazione indiana, che mise in contatto Stimac con Sharma, noto come consulente abituale didie di importanti ...Nel film recita ladiShah Rukh Khan nel doppio ruolo di padre e figlio. Barbie chiude la top five delle migliori performance nelle sale Usa, dopo aver dominato il box office dal 21 ...

Priyanka Chopra, i 5 migliori film di Bollywood per la star di Citadel ... Everyeye Serie TV

E' morto Irrfan Khan, star di Bollywood famosa per 'The millionaire' e ... QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE

The highly anticipated Animal teaser, featuring talented actor Ranbir Kapoor is finally gearing up for its release soon. Here's all you need to know about its runtime and much ...Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganeshotsav, at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, here.