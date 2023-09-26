EA SPORTS FC MOBILEFANTASTICI CONTENUTI DI OTTOBRE PER F1 23Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition per Nintendo Switch BLACK DESERT - LAND OF THE MORNING LIGHT DISPONIBILELogitech G PLAYSEAT CHALLENGE X - LOGITECH G EDITIONXiaomi 13T Series è qui!FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - seconda grande espansioneMotorola Solutions WAVE PTX, comunicazioni agili ed efficienti al ...INPS Studia Riforme Previdenziali: Pensioni Legate a Longevità, ...Truffe Online: Aumentano i Tentativi di Frode con la Dichiarazione ...Ultime Blog

Moon cake | le tortine cinesi che celebrano la luna una sola volta all’anno

Moon cake

Moon cake, le tortine cinesi che celebrano la luna una sola volta all’anno (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) La festa di metà autunno, o festa della luna, è una delle ricorrenze più importanti del calendario cinese insieme al Capodanno. La sua origine è antichissima e la sua cadenza non è fissa, ma legata ai giorni del calendario cinese (di solito tra la fine di settembre e l’inizio di ottobre)...
One of Asia’s Top Chefs Reviews 14 Mooncakes to Find the Best in Hong Kong

Snow skin” mooncakes dispense with the baked crust altogether, using instead a bouncy mochi-like rice flour wrapper that’s kept chilled. Bloomberg Pursuits invited chef Vicky Lau of Hong Kong’s ...

