Kavalan Secures 4th Consecutive ISC World Whisky Producer Title

Kavalan Secures 4th Consecutive ISC World Whisky Producer Title (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - Kavalan's Third Maturation Warehouse Nearing Completion TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Kavalan has been named the "World Whisky Producer of the Year" at the International Spirits Challenge 2023, marking the fourth Consecutive win for the Taiwanese distiller. This recognition was awarded at the ISC Annual Awards Dinner in London, acknowledging Kavalan as the best-performing drinks Producer in its category.   Kavalan Distillery is 75 percent of the way through construction on its Third Maturation Warehouse, a pivotal expansion set to significantly boost Taiwan's premier Whisky maker's maturation capacity. King Car Group CEO Mr YT Lee said the new maturation warehouse marks a significant leap forward and would ...
