Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) Both companies will help enterprises take an AI-first approach to scale next-generation AI solutions to improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and enable business transformation BENGALURU, India, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to jointly develop industry leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services. Both organizations are bringing together their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will accelerate rapid ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys Topaz
BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services ...
Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys TopazLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/infosys - collaborates - with - stark - group - to - power - its - ...
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AIBoth companies will help enterprises take an AI-first approach to scale next-generation AI solutions to improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and enable business transformation ...
