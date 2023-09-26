Motorola Solutions WAVE PTX, comunicazioni agili ed efficienti al ...INPS Studia Riforme Previdenziali: Pensioni Legate a Longevità, ...Truffe Online: Aumentano i Tentativi di Frode con la Dichiarazione ...Wanda Nara Ballerina Coraggiosa s Ballando con le StelleGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Nuovo Amore a Uomini e Donne?Ubaldo Manuali: Nuove Accuse di Stupro Svelate - Le Indagini si ...Il Tennis come Professione: Realtà e Sfide secondo Novak DjokovicIl Collegio 8: Date delle Puntate e Anticipazioni della Nuova ...EA Sports FC 24: i gamer nostalgici cercano su Wallapop le edizioni ...Juventus vs. Lecce: Anteprima Partita, Formazioni e Dove Guardare in ...Ultime Blog

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) Both companies will help enterprises take an AI-first approach to scale next-generation AI solutions to improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and enable business transformation BENGALURU, India, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to jointly develop industry leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services. Both organizations are bringing together their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will accelerate rapid ...
