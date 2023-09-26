Google Podcasts chiuderà nel 2024, il servizio passerà a YouTube Music (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) Google Podcasts migrerà in YouTube Music che nel 2024 diventerà l'unica app e servizio di podcast dell'azienda di Mountain View. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising
Online nuova puntata podcast Adnkronos, Kiev decapita Flotta del Mar Nero (Ascolta)Il podcast è disponibile su Adnkronos.com, YouTube, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcast, Audible.
Online nuova puntata podcast Adnkronos, Mosca all'attacco (Ascolta)Il podcast è disponibile su Adnkronos.com, YouTube, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcast, Audible.
Google Podcasts shut down in 2024 as podcasts debut globally for ... The Verge
Google Podcasts to shut down in 2024 with listeners migrated to YouTube Music TechCrunch
Apple Podcasts adds original programming from Apple Music, Apple News+ and other appsAs Google is shifting its podcast listeners over to YouTube Music, Apple today announced an upgraded experience for its own Apple Podcasts app, following ...
Google Podcasts is going to the graveyardFirst launched on Android in 2018, Google Podcasts offered a way for users to listen to a library of podcasts for free while also receiving personalized recommendations. In 2020, Google rolled out a ...
Google PodcastsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Google Podcasts