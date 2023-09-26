BICES 2023: XCMG Machinery Takes Center Stage with Intelligent and Eco-Friendly Construction Machinery (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BICES 2023: XCMG Machinery Takes Center Stage with Intelligent and Eco-Friendly Construction MachineryBEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG Machinery ('XCMG', SHE:000425) has exhibited 28 flagship equipment products from eight major sectors, innovativ ...
