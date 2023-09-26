FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - seconda grande espansioneMotorola Solutions WAVE PTX, comunicazioni agili ed efficienti al ...INPS Studia Riforme Previdenziali: Pensioni Legate a Longevità, ...Truffe Online: Aumentano i Tentativi di Frode con la Dichiarazione ...Wanda Nara Ballerina Coraggiosa s Ballando con le StelleGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Nuovo Amore a Uomini e Donne?Ubaldo Manuali: Nuove Accuse di Stupro Svelate - Le Indagini si ...Il Tennis come Professione: Realtà e Sfide secondo Novak DjokovicIl Collegio 8: Date delle Puntate e Anticipazioni della Nuova ...EA Sports FC 24: i gamer nostalgici cercano su Wallapop le edizioni ...Ultime Blog

Are We Stuck in a ' Travel Bubble' ? Travel Habits Exposed in Global Survey

Are We Stuck in a 'Travel Bubble'? Travel Habits Exposed in Global Survey RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

International tourists are less likely to consider exploring unfamiliar tourist destinations, opting to Travel to locations that they are more familiar with, according to an international YouGov Survey published today.     The YouGov Survey of over 17,500 people, commissioned by the Saudi Tourism Authority and published ahead of this year's World Tourism Day in Riyadh, was carried out in 15 countries across Asia, Africa, America, Europe and the Middle East. While results vary between geographies, the study reveals that 66% of tourists prefer Traveling to countries that provide familiarity, while 67% tend to Travel to destinations that they have previously visited or have heard about through their ...
