744.43W - Huasun Renews HJT Solar Module Power Output Record (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) XUANCHENG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Certified by TÜV SÜD, an authoritative third-party testing and certification institution, the Power of Huasun Himalaya G12-132 HJT Solar Module has reached 744.43W, with a conversion efficiency of 23.96%, Huasun once again sets a new Record in the Power and efficiency of HJT photovoltaic Modules. Committed to the innovation and industrialization of heterojunction Solar technology, Huasun has repeatedly achieved Record-high efficiency and Power of its HJT cells and Modules since its establishment, and further proving the great potential of HJT products to improve the performance of Solar systems. The ...
