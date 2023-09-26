65 Equity Partners boosts leadership team in Europe and United States with the appointment of two senior Partners (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
65 Equity Partners, an independent global investment firm backed by Temasek, with US$3.3 billion funds under management and providing Partnership capital solutions to family-owned and founder-led companies, is pleased to announce the appointments of Pascal Heberling and Leon Brujis who both join as Partners. Pascal has joined as Co-Head of Europe and will be working closely alongside fellow Co-Head Alex Stirling, to jointly manage the European activities of 65 Equity Partners. Pascal who is based in London, joins following a successful career spanning over two decades of investing in private ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
65 Equity Partners, an independent global investment firm backed by Temasek, with US$3.3 billion funds under management and providing Partnership capital solutions to family-owned and founder-led companies, is pleased to announce the appointments of Pascal Heberling and Leon Brujis who both join as Partners. Pascal has joined as Co-Head of Europe and will be working closely alongside fellow Co-Head Alex Stirling, to jointly manage the European activities of 65 Equity Partners. Pascal who is based in London, joins following a successful career spanning over two decades of investing in private ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Digital360: utile rettificato di 2,7 mln in I sem, +80% ricaviL'ingresso nella compagine sociale del fondo di private equity Three Hills Capital Partners, che ha portato alla promozione di un'offerta pubblica di acquisto sulle azioni di Digital360 e finalizzata ...
Da CDP un nuovo investimento da 20 milioni per la crescita delle imprese africane... Francia e Olanda: questo l'obiettivo del nuovo investimento da 20 milioni di euro a favore del Fondo MC IV della società di Private Equity Mediterrania Capital Partners. Attraverso il fondo, che ...
Notizie da: Baring Private Equity Partners, India e Promus Ventures ... BeBeez
Da CDP un nuovo investimento da 20 milioni per la crescita delle ... CDP
65 Equity Partners boosts leadership team in Europe and United States with the appointment of two senior PartnersLONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 65 Equity Partners, an independent global investment firm backed by Temasek, with US$3.3 billion funds under management and providing partnership capital solutio ...
Allspring Global Investments Recognizes Global Equity Enhanced Income Fund’s Successful Three-Year Anniversary[1]Income-generating equity strategies have gained traction with investors ... AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and ...
Equity PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Equity Partners