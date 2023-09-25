The 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International shipping center Development index Report was released at the North Bund Forum opening Friday in Shanghai, and Shanghai ranked third globally for the fourth consecutive year. Jointly launched by China Economic Information Service and the Baltic Exchange in 2014, the Xinhua-Baltic International shipping center Development index is known as the "weather vane" and "barometer" of the international shipping industry. Over the past decade, the pattern of international shipping centers has changed significantly. According to the 2023 index Report, six Chinese cities were among the top ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : Dev't index witnesses progress of int'l shipping center construction in Shanghai
BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International shipping center Development index Report was released at the North Bund ...
Xinhua Silk Road : China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businesses
- BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 China International fair ...
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China Jiangsu Lianyungang holds China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum
- BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum was held Friday in Lianyungang, east China'sJiangsu ...
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index released in China's rowing capital
BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 China (Shenyang) rowing Development Index was released Tuesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast ...
Xinhua Silk Road : Harbin red sausages thrive on innovation and digital transformation
BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When camping in northeast China-situated Harbin City, a bite of Harbin red sausage will always remind ...
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China's Quanzhou makes greater efforts to boost cultural tourism integrated dev.
- BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou in east China's coastal Fujian Province, boasts a world cultural heritage city and beautiful ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Bailian Group plays crucial role in Shanghai's consumer market developmentOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336240.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218786/bailian.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businessesOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336239.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218466/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road -...
Xinhua Silk Road: Agricultural Bank of China launches global ... Newswire.CA
Xinhua Silk Road: Dev't index witnesses progress of int'l shipping ... PR Newswire Asia