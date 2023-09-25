The Kolors: Il Successo di Italodisco e l'Eccitante Esibizione sui ...Federica Pellegrini e Matteo Giunta: Prove Tecniche per la Prima ...Attacco di Calabroni alla Camminata Settembrina di Ceva: Tre ...Annalisa Parla dei Suoi Primi MesI di Matrimonio con Francesco Muglia ...Sophia Loren Operata Dopo una Caduta: Annullati Tutti gli ImpegniElenoire Ferruzzi Critica Duramente Elodie per il Video di 'A Fari ...Incidente a Nuvolento: Luca Colosio, 28 Anni, Perde la Vita in un ...Elettra Lamborghini: Dal Successo del Tour Estivo al Meritato Riposo ...Milano: Giorgio Barbanti Muore in Incidente in Harley DavidsonMorte di Matteo Messina Denaro: Il Boss di Cosa Nostra Dopo 30 Anni ...Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Dev' t index witnesses progress of int' l shipping center construction in Shanghai

Xinhua Silk

Xinhua Silk Road: Dev't index witnesses progress of int'l shipping center construction in Shanghai (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International shipping center Development index Report was released at the North Bund Forum opening Friday in Shanghai, and Shanghai ranked third globally for the fourth consecutive year. Jointly launched by China Economic Information Service and the Baltic Exchange in 2014, the Xinhua-Baltic International shipping center Development index is known as the "weather vane" and "barometer" of the international shipping industry. Over the past decade, the pattern of international shipping centers has changed significantly. According to the 2023 index Report, six Chinese cities were among the top ...
