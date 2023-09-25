Xinhua Silk Road | China int' l service trade fair highlights new features of China' s trade | open economy

China is demonstrating its long-lasting pursuit of innovation, inspiration, and willingness for higher-level opening up at the recently concluded 2023 China International fair for trade in services (CIFTIS), which has grabbed the world's attention with new products and new paths of development. With the theme "openness leads development, cooperation creates a win-win future," the fair was held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has attracted over 500 Fortune 500 enterprises and representatives of 80 countries and international organizations, with the proportion of international participants exceeding 20 percent. The CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : Dev't index witnesses progress of int'l shipping center construction in Shanghai
BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International shipping center Development index Report was released at the North Bund ...
Xinhua Silk Road : Dev't index witnesses progress of int'l shipping center construction in Shanghai
BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International shipping center Development index Report was released at the North Bund ...
Xinhua Silk Road : China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businesses
- BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 China International fair ...
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China Jiangsu Lianyungang holds China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum
- BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum was held Friday in Lianyungang, east China'sJiangsu ...
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index released in China's rowing capital
BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 China (Shenyang) rowing Development Index was released Tuesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast ...
Xinhua Silk Road : Harbin red sausages thrive on innovation and digital transformation
BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When camping in northeast China-situated Harbin City, a bite of Harbin red sausage will always remind ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Bailian Group plays crucial role in Shanghai's consumer market developmentOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336240.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218786/bailian.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businessesOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336239.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218466/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road -...
Xinhua Silk Road: Dev't index witnesses progress of int'l shipping ... TravelDailyNews Asia-Pacific
Xinhua Silk Road: China int'l service trade fair highlights new ... TravelDailyNews Asia-Pacific