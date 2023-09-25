Xinhua Silk Road | China int' l service trade fair highlights new features of China' s trade | open economy

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/is demonstrating its long-lasting pursuit of innovation, inspiration, and willingness for higher-leveling up at the recently concluded 2023Internationalforins (CIFTIS), which has grabbed the world's attention with new products and new paths of development. With the theme "ness leads development, cooperation creates a win-win future," thewas held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has attracted over 500 Fortune 500 enterprises and representatives of 80 countries and international organizations, with the proportion of international participants exceeding 20 percent. The CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and ...