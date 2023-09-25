Tentata Rapina a Pompei: Rapinatore Disarmato dai Clienti del BarNuova Stagione Belve: Data d'Inizio e Ospiti di SpiccoConcorso Guardia di Finanza 2023: Date, Posti e RequisitiSciopero Atm Milano 29 Settembre 2023: Info e Fasce di GaranziaAggressione a Rimini: Senegalese Colpito con 25 Coltellate, Arrestato ...Delitto a Maser, Manuela Bittante Uccisa dal MaritoRai2: Torna Belve con Francesca Fagnani e il Regalo di Chiara FerragniIncidente Mortale Via Manzoni Napoli: Anziana UccisaProvocazione Artistica a Firenze: Nudo su Statua di Ercole e Caco ...Youtuber Ruby Franke Arrestata per Abusi su Figli: Il Terribile ...Ultime Blog

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25-09-2023 ore 11:30 (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 24 SETTEMBRE 2023 ORE 19.20 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio TRAFFICO INTENSO SULLA RETE VIARIA PER I RIENTRI DAL FINE SETTIMANA, INIZIAMO DALLA A1 Roma-NAPOLI DOVE ABBIAMO CODE A TRATTI TRA ANAGNI E VALMONTONE IN DIREZIONE Roma; SEMPRE VERSO LA CITTA’ CODE SULLE DIRAMAZIONI Roma NORD E SUD, SULLA Roma FIUMICINO, A PARTIRE DA PONTE GALERIA, E SULLE CONSOLARI CASSIA E AURELIA; CODE DI RIENTRO ANCHE SULLA PONTINA, TRA CASTEL RomaNO E CASTEL DI DECIMA, E SULL’APPIA TRA IL BIVIO PER FRATTOCCHIE E IL RACCORDO; SULLO STESSO RACCORDO CODE A TRATTI IN CARREGGIATA ESTERNA DALLA PONTINA FINO ALLA TUSCOLANA, E IN INTERNA TRA CASILINA E ARDEATINA. ED E’ TUTTO PRONTO ...
