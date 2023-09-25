Morte di Matteo Messina Denaro: Reazioni e Commenti della Stampa ...Ilary Blasi: Tapiro d'Oro, Frecciatine e Novità sul Divorzio TottiPensione Ape Sociale 2023: Requisiti, Categorie e Come RichiederlaTentata Rapina a Pompei: Rapinatore Disarmato dai Clienti del BarNuova Stagione Belve: Data d'Inizio e Ospiti di SpiccoConcorso Guardia di Finanza 2023: Date, Posti e RequisitiSciopero Atm Milano 29 Settembre 2023: Info e Fasce di GaranziaAggressione a Rimini: Senegalese Colpito con 25 Coltellate, Arrestato ...Delitto a Maser, Manuela Bittante Uccisa dal MaritoRai2: Torna Belve con Francesca Fagnani e il Regalo di Chiara FerragniUltime Blog

United, Evans: “Ten Hag ha idee giuste. Io eterno fan, ho viaggiato coi tifosi” (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) United, Evans: "Ten Hag ha idee giuste. Io eterno fan, ho viaggiato coi tifosi". Le parole del difensore nordirlandese
Cavallo di ritorno in casa Manchester United , Johnny Evans ha contribuito alla vittoria dei suoi in quel di Burnley. L'esperto difensore nordirlandese ha esordito di nuovo da titolare con la maglia dei Red Devils dopo 9 anni. Lui che fu ...

... pochi istanti prima dell'intervallo (45esimo), ricevendo un passaggio lungo da Jonny Evans, titolare a sorpresa in una difesa minata dagli infortuni. Lo United respira un po' dopo tre sconfitte di ...

Evans insists Ten Hag has a 'good thing going' at Man United

Jonny Evans is convinced Manchester United have a 'good thing going' under Erik ten Hag despite their shaky start to the season. Things have gone awry after a promising first campaign under the ...

