United, Evans: "Ten Hag ha idee giuste. Io eterno fan, ho viaggiato coi tifosi". Le parole del difensore nordirlandese
United, Evans: 'Ten Hag ha idee giuste. Io eterno fan, ho viaggiato coi tifosi'Cavallo di ritorno in casa Manchester United , Johnny Evans ha contribuito alla vittoria dei suoi in quel di Burnley. L'esperto difensore nordirlandese ha esordito di nuovo da titolare con la maglia dei Red Devils dopo 9 anni. Lui che fu ...
Calcio: Premier, Manchester United di misura sul Burnley... pochi istanti prima dell'intervallo (45esimo), ricevendo un passaggio lungo da Jonny Evans, titolare a sorpresa in una difesa minata dagli infortuni. Lo United respira un po' dopo tre sconfitte di ...
Evans insists Ten Hag has a 'good thing going' at Man UnitedJonny Evans is convinced Manchester United have a 'good thing going' under Erik ten Hag despite their shaky start to the season. Things have gone awry after a promising first campaign under the ...
