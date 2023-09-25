Thunder Shield Security Unveils Custos, A Revolutionary Cybersecurity Solution (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) TAIPEI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Thunder Shield Security (TSS), a Taiwanese information Security service provider, today announced Custos, its next-generation scanning platform equipped with artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively combat cyber threats and safeguard organisations. Custos streamlines cyberSecurity with a comprehensive toolkit, including a URL fuzzer, website, network, TCP, UDP, SSL, WordPress and Drupal scanners, and Custos Strike, TSS's proprietary automatic penetration testing tool. This unified platform is tailored for effortless implementation, catering to businesses of all sizes with diverse cyberSecurity requirements. 1) Comprehensive CyberSecurity Platform: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
