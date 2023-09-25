DJI presenta Mini 4 ProWatch the Phantom Liberty Launch TrailerEcco i finalisti del GDA e GdRdAGiornata Mondiale della Salute mentaleCMON TORNA A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada nuovo trailerYu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series torna in Italia La trama di SAND LAND in un nuovo trailerTwitch - tutte le novità in arrivo per gli streamerMorte di Matteo Messina Denaro: Reazioni e Commenti della Stampa ...Ultime Blog

PRADA SPRING SUMMER 2024 WOMENSWEAR SHOW

PRADA SPRING

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2024 WOMENSWEAR SHOW (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Beauty looks created by Lynsey Alexander, Global Creative Makeup Artist of PRADA Beauty PARIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

**FACE** Alexander starts by preparing the skin with PRADA Skincare, employing PRADA Augmented Skin The Serum as the first step. This is followed by PRADA Augmented Skin The Cream, ensuring its complete absorption before the application of the base. The finishing touch is the delicate utilization of PRADA Reveal Foundation, achieving a naturally diffused, soft-matte finish. To define the facial contours, Lynsey relies on PRADA Monochrome soft matte lipsticks for contouring and utilizes the PRADA Dimensions eye palette Pure 05 to highlight cheekbones, cupid's bow, and collarbones. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ...
