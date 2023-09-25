Morte di Matteo Messina Denaro: Reazioni e Commenti della Stampa ...Ilary Blasi: Tapiro d'Oro, Frecciatine e Novità sul Divorzio TottiPensione Ape Sociale 2023: Requisiti, Categorie e Come RichiederlaTentata Rapina a Pompei: Rapinatore Disarmato dai Clienti del BarNuova Stagione Belve: Data d'Inizio e Ospiti di SpiccoConcorso Guardia di Finanza 2023: Date, Posti e RequisitiSciopero Atm Milano 29 Settembre 2023: Info e Fasce di GaranziaAggressione a Rimini: Senegalese Colpito con 25 Coltellate, Arrestato ...Delitto a Maser, Manuela Bittante Uccisa dal MaritoRai2: Torna Belve con Francesca Fagnani e il Regalo di Chiara FerragniUltime Blog

Pleasing, il brand beauty di Harry Styles avrà una nuova linea di profumi ispirati al sesso (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Harry Styles è uno dei pochi maschietti ad essere entrato nell’arena del beauty nel 2021 con il lancio del suo marchio beauty e wellness Pleasing, ma adesso sta per muovere i suoi primi passi nel campo dei profumi con il lancio non di una, ma di tre nuove fragranze nel corso dell’anno ispirati al… sesso. Harry Styles e il suo brand Pleasing avranno una nuova linea di profumi ispirati al sesso Ma come potrebbe essere questo primo profumo di Pleasing? Per le fan in cerca di un primo spoiler, il brand ha iniziato ad allegare un campione di ogni profumo in tutti gli ...
