Midea Announces First Anti-Corrosion Solution for Air Conditioners (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) FOSHAN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Global tech giant Midea has unveiled an Anti-Corrosion Solution to improve air conditioner performance and reliability in coastal and tropical climates. The Solution, featuring proprietary Hyper Grapfins and sheet metal coatings, is integrated into two eco-friendly, energy efficient Midea HVAC systems, BreezelessE and PenroseAir. This innovative technology provides comprehensive protection against salty, humid air, enhancing the durability and lifespan of both indoor and outdoor units. Air conditioning in coastal regions can be challenging due to the corrosive effects of salt air on the critical components, leading to costly maintenance and replacements for restaurateurs and hotel owners. To address the problem, Midea
