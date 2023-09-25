Janus Launches in EU to Bring AI-powered IoT Cybersecurity to Critical Industries

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) At upcoming ONE Conference, founder will celebrate debut by sharing insights into Europe's information security landscape while calling for greater international collaboration to address growing threats THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the fully automated, AI-IoTsolution, today announced that it is entering the European market, focusing on boosting the information security of the region's most crucial— particularly the medical, manufacturing, andinfrastructure sectors. To learn more about howprotects networks with the power of AI, please contact: hello@-cyber.com To mark the launch, its founder, Dr. Ares Cho, will address participants at the upcoming ONE Conference, a leading ...