Goal collection Serie D | la Reggina riparte da un pari contro il San Luca Siracusa che balza in vetta | Trapani a punteggio pieno

Goal collection

Goal collection Serie D: la Reggina riparte da un pari contro il San Luca. Siracusa che balza in vetta, Trapani a punteggio pieno (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Quarta giornata nel girone I di Serie D, ultima di un settembre ricco di emozioni. Sono 18 i gol messi a segno , focus che ha inizio con la vittoria del Siracusa che balza solitario al comando grazie all’ 1-0 contro la Nuova Igea Virtus firmato da Raffaele Vacca. Gli azzurri si godono, da imbattuti, la leadership ma alle loro spalle arriva come un treno il Trapani di Alfio Torrisi che alla lunga,...
