MARCELL JACOBS ha scelto coach RANA REIDER e gli UsaDJI presenta Mini 4 ProWatch the Phantom Liberty Launch TrailerEcco i finalisti del GDA e GdRdAGiornata Mondiale della Salute mentaleCMON TORNA A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada nuovo trailerYu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series torna in Italia La trama di SAND LAND in un nuovo trailerTwitch - tutte le novità in arrivo per gli streamerUltime Blog

Fantastic Four | l' epico fan trailer con Emily Blunt e John Krasinski

Fantastic Four

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Autore : movieplayer Commenta
Fantastic Four: l'epico fan trailer con Emily Blunt e John Krasinski (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Ecco il nuovo fan trailer di Fantastic Four con Emily Blunt e John Krasinski: il risultato è semplicemente epico. Un nuovo fan trailer dedicato ai Fantastic Four vede John Krasinski nel ruolo di Mister Fantastic ed Emily Blunt in quello della Donna Invisibile: mentre i Marvel Studios continuano la loro ricerca nel tentativo di trovare un cast adatto ad interpretare i celebri personaggi del MCU, il creatore di questo breve filmato sostiene che la scelta migliore sarebbe indubbiamente la coppia Krasinski/Blunt. Negli ultimi mesi sono circolate innumerevoli voci relative al casting del ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

Fantastic Four: l'epico fan trailer con Emily Blunt e John Krasinski

Un nuovo fan trailer dedicato ai Fantastic Four vede John Krasinski nel ruolo di Mister Fantastic ed Emily Blunt in quello della Donna Invisibile: mentre i Marvel Studios continuano la loro ricerca nel tentativo di trovare un cast ...

AZERBAIJAN - ARMENIA: "Armenia will receive our brothers and sisters leaving NK" - Pashinyan

"This is fantastic!" "Dear people, dear compatriots, A number of events that have taken place in ... The four - day war of 2016, the border escalations of 2014 - 2015 were also an expression of that ...

Fantastic Four: l'epico fan trailer con Emily Blunt e John Krasinski  Movieplayer

Fantastic Four, una star di Oppenheimer potrebbe essere Doctor ...  Movieplayer

Fantastic Four: l'epico fan trailer con Emily Blunt e John Krasinski

Ecco il nuovo fan trailer di Fantastic Four con Emily Blunt e John Krasinski: il risultato è semplicemente epico.

The Fantastic Four: Michael B. Jordan e Simon Kinberg

The Fantastic Four: Michael B. Jordan e Simon Kinberg... - Voto 10 - Cinema | Film, attori, registi, recensioni, festival. Foto, video, trailer, anteprime, interviste esclusive.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fantastic Four
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Fantastic Four Fantastic Four epico trailer Emily