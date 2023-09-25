Coventry-Huddersfield (lunedì 25 settembre 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Nonostante l’Huddersfield sia imbattuto da tre partite, di cui due vinte, e il Coventry abbia perso solo una volta, peraltro l’ultima, per 3-2 a Cardiff, nelle ultime sei, questa al momento è una sfida di bassa classifica che però per l’eventuale vincitrice potrebbe migliorare parecchio visto che siamo solo a fine settembre. I Terriers mercoledì InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town betting tips: Championship preview, predictions and oddsCoventry City has not lost a league game to Huddersfield Town in 2 games.They are also unbeaten in their last 6 home games and have not won at home for 2 games. The final fixture of the gameweek in ...
Football accumulator tips for Monday September 25: Sporting to star in 15-1 accaCoventry won both league meetings last season by an aggregate score of 6-0 and they can continue their dominance over Huddersfield on Monday evening. Rio Ave have failed to score in each of the last ...
