Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK Watches (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Collaboration with Global Smash Hit Online Game TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its family of G-SHOCK SHOCK-resistant Watches. The two new Watches — the GM-B2100LL and GA-110LL — are collaborations with Riot Games, a world leader in e-sports and developer and publisher of the hit global online game, League of Legends. League of Legends is a five-on-five competitive multiplayer game from the U.S. Players control characters called "champions" as they fight to push through to their opponent's base. The appeal of a diverse range of characters, images, music, and other content has made the game a worldwide smash hit. The new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its family of G-SHOCK SHOCK-resistant Watches. The two new Watches — the GM-B2100LL and GA-110LL — are collaborations with Riot Games, a world leader in e-sports and developer and publisher of the hit global online game, League of Legends. League of Legends is a five-on-five competitive multiplayer game from the U.S. Players control characters called "champions" as they fight to push through to their opponent's base. The appeal of a diverse range of characters, images, music, and other content has made the game a worldwide smash hit. The new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle
TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of ...
Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle
TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of ...
Casio to Release First Collaboration EDIFICE with MUGEN
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Honda Works Brand TOKYO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release ...
Casio to Release League of Legends G - SHOCK Watches...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216972/GA_110LL.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - league - of - legends - g - shock - watches - 301934217.html
Casio to Release Multicolored Full - Metal G - SHOCK Watches...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206239/PR_Newswire_GMW_B5000PC_1_front.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - multicolored - full - metal - g - ...
Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK Watches ... Padova News
Casio to Release Multicolored Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches PR Newswire
Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK WatchesThe League of Legends game logo appears liberally on these special watches, including on the case back and band. Casio continues to broaden the G-SHOCK fan base by offering a diverse array of new ...
Casio G-Shock Watches Get the League of Legends TreatmentCasio has unveiled two exciting new additions to its G-Shock watch line, created in partnership with Riot Games and their hit game, League of Legends. The GM-B2100LL model, featuring a full-metal body ...
Casio ReleaseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release