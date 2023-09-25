DJI presenta Mini 4 ProWatch the Phantom Liberty Launch TrailerEcco i finalisti del GDA e GdRdAGiornata Mondiale della Salute mentaleCMON TORNA A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada nuovo trailerYu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series torna in Italia La trama di SAND LAND in un nuovo trailerTwitch - tutte le novità in arrivo per gli streamerMorte di Matteo Messina Denaro: Reazioni e Commenti della Stampa ...Ultime Blog

BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket Innovations During Milan Fashion Week with Eileen Gu | Coco Rocha and Leighton Meester

BOSIDENG Debuts

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket Innovations During Milan Fashion Week with Eileen Gu, Coco Rocha and Leighton Meester (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Milan, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

BOSIDENG, the world's largest Down Jacket manufacturer, pushed boundaries in Weightless Down outerwear technology at their runway show During Milan Fashion Week at La Vigna di Leonardo, with appearances by Global Brand Ambassador Eileen Gu, supermodel Coco Rocha, and actress Leighton Meester. Drawing inspiration from the Italian Renaissance and La Vigna di Leonardo's architecture, BOSIDENG's collection infused elements of Chinese and Italian cultures. The show was set amidst natural pathways and preserved Milanese charm, featuring themes of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket Innovations During ...  PR Newswire

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander McQueen Debuts Pre-Fall 2023 Campaign ...  WWD

BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket Innovations During Milan Fashion Week with Eileen Gu, Coco Rocha and Leighton Meester

MILAN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosideng, the world's largest down jacket manufacturer, pushed boundaries in weightless down outerwear technology at their runway show during Milan Fashion Week a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BOSIDENG Debuts
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : BOSIDENG Debuts BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket