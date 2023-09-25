BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket Innovations During Milan Fashion Week with Eileen Gu, Coco Rocha and Leighton Meester (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Milan, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BOSIDENG, the world's largest Down Jacket manufacturer, pushed boundaries in Weightless Down outerwear technology at their runway show During Milan Fashion Week at La Vigna di Leonardo, with appearances by Global Brand Ambassador Eileen Gu, supermodel Coco Rocha, and actress Leighton Meester. Drawing inspiration from the Italian Renaissance and La Vigna di Leonardo's architecture, BOSIDENG's collection infused elements of Chinese and Italian cultures. The show was set amidst natural pathways and preserved Milanese charm, featuring themes of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BOSIDENG, the world's largest Down Jacket manufacturer, pushed boundaries in Weightless Down outerwear technology at their runway show During Milan Fashion Week at La Vigna di Leonardo, with appearances by Global Brand Ambassador Eileen Gu, supermodel Coco Rocha, and actress Leighton Meester. Drawing inspiration from the Italian Renaissance and La Vigna di Leonardo's architecture, BOSIDENG's collection infused elements of Chinese and Italian cultures. The show was set amidst natural pathways and preserved Milanese charm, featuring themes of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket Innovations During ... PR Newswire
EXCLUSIVE: Alexander McQueen Debuts Pre-Fall 2023 Campaign ... WWD
BOSIDENG Debuts Weightless Down Jacket Innovations During Milan Fashion Week with Eileen Gu, Coco Rocha and Leighton MeesterMILAN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosideng, the world's largest down jacket manufacturer, pushed boundaries in weightless down outerwear technology at their runway show during Milan Fashion Week a ...
BOSIDENG DebutsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BOSIDENG Debuts