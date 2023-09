Mace e Mansoor | “Avevano pensato a Tiffany Stratton per il ruolo di Maxxine”

Mace è stato licenziato mentre portava sua figlia a scuola The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE: Ancora licenziamenti, Dana Brooke, Mansoor e non solo Spazio Wrestling

LA Knight came to the main roster from NXT in April 2023 and was repackaged as Max Dupri, an agent for models. Mace and Mansoor were his first two clients with the act debuting on television in July ...Mansoor and Mace were two of the wrestlers WWE recently released. Since then, Mansoor has detailed one of the more interesting character ideas the duo pitched.