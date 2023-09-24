Slaps and Beans 2 RecensioneEA SPORTS FC CLUBHOUSE SBARCA A MILANOGIOCA A EA SPORTS FC 24 CON L’ACCESSO ANTICIPATOSicilia sotto le Fiamme : Maria David morta nell' incendio a 42 anniTeo Mammucari Abbandona Mediaset per Ballando con le Stelle 2023: ...Incidente Stradale in Albania: Muore Elena Radaelli in MotoGiorgia Soleri Sfoggia Eleganza a Milano Fashion Week: Outfit ...Pantelleria: Uomo dà fuoco alla moglie, entrambi gravemente ustionatiBoss Matteo Messina Denaro in Coma IrreversibileTale e Quale Show 2023: Gaudiano trionfa nella Prima Puntata con ...Ultime Blog

Alistair Johnston acclama la “macchina” Daizen Maeda dopo la vittoria del Celtic a Livingston

Autore : justcalcio Commenta
Alistair Johnston acclama la “macchina” Daizen Maeda dopo la vittoria del Celtic a Livingston (Di domenica 24 settembre 2023) Breaking: Alistair Johnston ha salutato il compagno di squadra Daizen Maeda come una “macchinadopo che l’attaccante del Celtic ha coronato una bella prestazione contro il Livingston con il terzo gol della sua squadra. Gli uomini di Brendan Rodgers erano in vantaggio grazie a un rigore di Reo Hatate quando Joe Hart è stato espulso per un fallo su Mo Sangare. Tuttavia, il Celtic ha esteso il proprio vantaggio con Matt O’Riley prima di rivendicare un terzo da Maeda nei tempi di recupero. Johnston ha salutato il nazionale giapponese come fonte d’ispirazione per la sua corsa instancabile. Il terzino del Celtic ha detto: “È una macchina. Questo è il modo ...
Cetlic power past Livingston in Scottish Premier League

Alistair Johnston hailed team-mate Daizen Maeda as a "machine" after the Celtic forward capped a fine performance ...

Alistair Johnston hails ‘machine’ Daizen Maeda after Celtic’s win at Livingston

Celtic were 1-0 up when Joe Hart was sent off in the 28th minute, but Matt O’Riley and Maeda sealed the three points in the second half.
