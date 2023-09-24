AEW: Mariah May in arrivo dalla STARDOM? Tony Khan la vuole (Di domenica 24 settembre 2023) Qualche tempo fa alcune indiscrezioni parlavano di un interessamento della AEW per la wrestler inglese Mariah May in forza alla STARDOM. Pare che anche la WWE l’abbia monitorata con attenzione e nel 2019 prese parte a dei tryout per il nuovo Performance Center nel Regno Unito sotto gli occhi di William Regal. Ora arrivano alcune importanti novità; sembra infatti Mariah sarà presto una free agent e che sia destinata ad arrivare alla corte di Tony Khan. Futuro in AEW? Durante una ospitata al podcast “The Mike and JD Show”, Scott E Wrestling, che si occupa tra l’altro di STARDOM e Joshi Wrestling per Fightful Select, ha fornito importanti aggiornamenti sul futuro di Mariah May. Secondo quanto evidenziato, la wrestler diventerà presto una free agent, questione ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Potential Breakout Female Star Set For Imminent AEW Debut Ringside News
WWW - Women's Wrestling Week: Thank you Trish, thank you Becky World Wrestling
Paul Wight AKA Big Show Talks Bray Wyatt, The Acclaimed, HEEL TURNS | InterviewGrab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord ...
AEW Control Center, Cameron Grimes Wants To Fight In The UFC, Baker Shoots On Uber Eats | Fight Size- Cameron Grimes recently took to social media and said that he wants to fight in the UFC: - Britt Baker recently took aim at Uber Eats on social media, criticizing the company for not including ...
AEW MariahSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Mariah