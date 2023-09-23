Sicilia sotto le Fiamme : Maria David morta nell' incendio a 42 anniTeo Mammucari Abbandona Mediaset per Ballando con le Stelle 2023: ...Incidente Stradale in Albania: Muore Elena Radaelli in MotoGiorgia Soleri Sfoggia Eleganza a Milano Fashion Week: Outfit ...Pantelleria: Uomo dà fuoco alla moglie, entrambi gravemente ustionatiBoss Matteo Messina Denaro in Coma IrreversibileTale e Quale Show 2023: Gaudiano trionfa nella Prima Puntata con ...Allerta Meteo in Italia: Previsioni e Criticità per il 23 SettembreGiacomo Urtis: Il Chirurgo dei Vip Rompe il Silenzio sulla sua ...Tragedia durante una colonscopia: Giovanni Giannone muore ...Ultime Blog

Zero Dark Thirty | Kathryn Bigelow ci ricorda che è sempre la più grande

Zero Dark

"Zero Dark Thirty", Kathryn Bigelow ci ricorda che è sempre la più grande (Di sabato 23 settembre 2023) Zero Dark Thirty Iris ore 23.25. Con Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton. Regia di Kathryn Bigelow. Produzione Usa 2012. Durata: 2 ore e 37 minuti LA TRAMA È la storia della lunga lunghissima caccia a Osama Bin Laden (più di dieci anni). Dopo l'attentato alle Torri Gemelle del 2001, lo "sceicco del terrore" diventa il ricercato numero uno degli USA e non solo. Un'agente della CIA, Maya (la Chastain) dedica la sua vita alla febbrile ricerca e alla fine, sorpreso in un suo rifugio in Pakinstan il grande assassino è preso e ucciso dai Navy Seals. Quando la morte è certa, Maya si ricorda dopo due lustri di essere una ragazza e scoppia in un pianto liberatorio. PERCHÈ VEDERLO Perché Kathryn Bigelow è sempre la ...
