Rangers vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni

Rangers Motherwell

Rangers vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 23 settembre 2023) Dopo la sconfitta nel derby dell’Old Firm, il Rangers cercherà di tornare a vincere in Scottish Premiership ospitando il Motherwell. Sebbene i padroni di casa siano già alle spalle del Celtic in campionato, gli ospiti si trovano un punto sopra di loro in classifica, aggiungendo un sacco di emozioni a questo incontro. Il calcio di inizio di Rangers vs Motherwell è previsto alle 16 del mattino di domenica 24 settembre Anteprima della partita Rangers vs Motherwell a che punto sono le due squadre Rangers I Rangers non hanno iniziato la nuova campagna come avrebbero voluto, con il club già a quattro punti dal Celtic nella corsa al titolo. Questo distacco è dovuto al recente derby dell’Old Firm, che si è svolto durante l’ultima partita di ...
