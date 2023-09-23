Rangers vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 23 settembre 2023) Dopo la sconfitta nel derby dell’Old Firm, il Rangers cercherà di tornare a vincere in Scottish Premiership ospitando il Motherwell. Sebbene i padroni di casa siano già alle spalle del Celtic in campionato, gli ospiti si trovano un punto sopra di loro in classifica, aggiungendo un sacco di emozioni a questo incontro. Il calcio di inizio di Rangers vs Motherwell è previsto alle 16 del mattino di domenica 24 settembre Anteprima della partita Rangers vs Motherwell a che punto sono le due squadre Rangers I Rangers non hanno iniziato la nuova campagna come avrebbero voluto, con il club già a quattro punti dal Celtic nella corsa al titolo. Questo distacco è dovuto al recente derby dell’Old Firm, che si è svolto durante l’ultima partita di ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Risultati calcio live, domenica 3 settembre 2023 - CalciomagazineMosca 19:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Rangers - Celtic 0 - 1 (Finale) Aberdeen - Hibernian 16:00 Hearts - Motherwell 16:00 SERBIA SUPER LIGA Mladost - Sp. Subotica 19:30 IMT Novi Beograd - Partizan 20:00 ...
Convocati Scozia: c'è un italiano... ossia il bolognese Lewis Ferguson : PORTIERI: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), ... Jack Hendry (Al - Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Ryan Porteous (Watford), John Souttar (Rangers), ...
Rangers v Motherwell: Stephen O'Donnell hails boss Stuart Kettlewell a revelation Daily Record
Rangers v Motherwell: Team news Yahoo Sports
Brendan Rodgers pursues Celtic fan as he shoves off security to rescue pitch invaderBrendan Rodgers ushered away security guards away from a young fan after a 3-0 win for Celtic over Livingston. The excited fan made his way onto the Tony Macaroni Pitch after an excellent Celtic ...
Kettlewell expects 'sternest test'Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell expects "the sternest test" of his impressive away record when they visit Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Premiership match. The Steelmen have not lost a league game ...
