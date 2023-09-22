Elodie nuda svela la sua immagine celestiale su Instagram: il nuovo ...Chi L'Ha Visto? Adamo Guerra ritrovato in Grecia dopo anni di ...Lorenzo Tano, il 'figlio di' Rocco Siffredi, debutta a Ballando con ...VERSAILLES ANIMATA DA RITMI DI JUST DANCE 2024SAN PAOLO ACCOGLIERÀ IL PRESTIGIOSO SIX INVITATIONAL 2024 Kingston NV2 NVMe SSD 1TB RecensioneQuanto dura un impianto dentale?BABY SHARK: SING & SWIM PARTY LANCIATO OGGI SU CONSOLE E PC Gli annunci di Bethesda durante il Tokyo Game Show Video di approfondimento di EA SPORTS WRC Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road: China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businesses (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 China International fair for trade in services (CIFTIS) was held in Beijing from September 2 to 6.  As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, the CIFTIS has demonstrated China's active role in working with other countries to promote trade in services and drive global economic recovery. Since it was launched in 2012, the CIFTIS has attracted a total of over 600,000 exhibitors from 196 countries and regions.  Noting the opportunities presented by the event, foreign firms are actively participating to seek cooperation potential ...
BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held in Beijing ...

Golden Panda cultural forum promotes exchange

The inaugural Golden Panda International Cultural Forum took place in Chengdu on Sept. 20, with participants emphasizing that exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations are pivotal for their ...
