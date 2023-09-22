Xinhua Silk Road | China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businesses

Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 China International fair for trade in services (CIFTIS) was held in Beijing from September 2 to 6. As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, the CIFTIS has demonstrated China's active role in working with other countries to promote trade in services and drive global economic recovery. Since it was launched in 2012, the CIFTIS has attracted a total of over 600,000 exhibitors from 196 countries and regions. Noting the opportunities presented by the event, foreign firms are actively participating to seek cooperation potential ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China Jiangsu Lianyungang holds China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum
- BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum was held Friday in Lianyungang, east China'sJiangsu ...
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index released in China's rowing capital
BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 China (Shenyang) rowing Development Index was released Tuesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast ...
Xinhua Silk Road : Harbin red sausages thrive on innovation and digital transformation
BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When camping in northeast China-situated Harbin City, a bite of Harbin red sausage will always remind ...
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China's Quanzhou makes greater efforts to boost cultural tourism integrated dev.
- BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou in east China's coastal Fujian Province, boasts a world cultural heritage city and beautiful ...
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China Fujian's Dehua promotes white porcelain at Autumn Fair in Birmingham - UK
- BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujian Dehua County Investment Promotion Meeting and Ceramic Enterprise Supply-Demand Matchmaking Meeting ...
Xinhua Silk Road : China's Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt - Germany as part of efforts to go global
- BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 3-day exhibition for over 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, also known in French as "Blanc de Chine," ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Suzhou, Revitalize the ancient city with industrial upgradeOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336160.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217314/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road -...
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Jiangsu Lianyungang holds China - Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum... https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336128.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213168/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - e - china - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Suzhou, Revitalize the ancient city with industrial upgrade Travel Daily Media
Xinhua Silk Road: Nighttime economy becomes new consumption ... Macau Business