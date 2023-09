Mending | past and future intertwine | l’Arte Contemporanea alla XIX Giornata del Contemporaneo

UW-Madison, James Watrous Gallery dive deep into 'mending' Madison.com

Readers write: Sharing with our neighbors, and mending the past The Christian Science Monitor

Darning a pair of socks Fixing that chair you found on the curb Getting past heartbreak to experience joy once more The definition of “mending,” while personal, becomes much broader in two gallery ...Letters to the editor for the Sept. 25 Weekly. Readers discussed reparations, the end of affirmative action, and forging community among neighbors.