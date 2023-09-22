McDonald e Shang, il finale che non ti aspetti (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) ZHUHAI (Cina) - Il tennis continua a regalare spettacolo. Anche fuori dal campo, anche quando le partite arrivano all'epilogo. Singolare siparietto all'ATP 250 di Zhuhai, dove lo statunitense ...Leggi su corrieredellosport
Advertising
Atp Zhuhai 2023: programma, orari e ordine di gioco venerdì 22 settembreCENTER COURT ore 7 (8) Nishioka vs Harris non prima delle ore 8.30 Zhou o Garin vs (3) Struff a seguire Kovacevic o Coppejans vs Shang o McDonald non prima delle ore 13.30 (1) Khachanov vs Bolt o ...
Il tennis torna in Cina, ma la priorità per i tennisti di casa sono gli Asian Games...Juncheng Shang, nato a Pechino, 18 anni, numero 158 ma destinato a una carriera da top player. Un mancino dal talento purissimo. Per lui niente Asian Games, giocherà a Zhuhai, esordio con McDonald, ...
"Mai visto un finale così": la partita di tennis termina in un modo inaspettato Corriere dello Sport
Notizie dal Mondo: Carlos Alcaraz si prepara al tour asiatico. L ... LiveTennis.it
Two things that stood out in Mackenzie McDonald's 1R win over Shang Juncheng at the Zhuhai ChampionshipsSixth seed Mackenzie McDonald of the United States beat Shang Juncheng of China 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 in the first round of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, September 21. The hard-fought battle lasted ...
Tennis star gets standing ovation after generous act leaves defeated rival gigglingA first-round contest at the Huafa Properties Zhuhai Championships between Mackenzie McDonald and Shang Juncheng produced a heartwarming moment when McDonald gave his injured foe a piggyback back to ...
McDonald ShangSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : McDonald Shang