Quanto dura un impianto dentale?BABY SHARK: SING & SWIM PARTY LANCIATO OGGI SU CONSOLE E PC Gli annunci di Bethesda durante il Tokyo Game Show Video di approfondimento di EA SPORTS WRC Capcom nuovi annunci per il Tokyo Game Show 2023 Microsoft annuncia AI L.A.BARRIVA IL SET POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME CLASSIC11 nuovi giochi su GeForce NOW Conan Exiles - DLC Age of WarThe Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope annunciato per Nintendo ...Ultime Blog

McDonald e Shang | il finale che non ti aspetti

zazoom
Autore : corrieredellosport Commenta
McDonald e Shang, il finale che non ti aspetti (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) ZHUHAI (Cina) - Il tennis continua a regalare spettacolo. Anche fuori dal campo, anche quando le partite arrivano all'epilogo. Singolare siparietto all'ATP 250 di Zhuhai, dove lo statunitense ...
Leggi su corrieredellosport
Advertising

Atp Zhuhai 2023: programma, orari e ordine di gioco venerdì 22 settembre

CENTER COURT ore 7 (8) Nishioka vs Harris non prima delle ore 8.30 Zhou o Garin vs (3) Struff a seguire Kovacevic o Coppejans vs Shang o McDonald non prima delle ore 13.30 (1) Khachanov vs Bolt o ...

Il tennis torna in Cina, ma la priorità per i tennisti di casa sono gli Asian Games

...Juncheng Shang, nato a Pechino, 18 anni, numero 158 ma destinato a una carriera da top player. Un mancino dal talento purissimo. Per lui niente Asian Games, giocherà a Zhuhai, esordio con McDonald, ...

"Mai visto un finale così": la partita di tennis termina in un modo inaspettato  Corriere dello Sport

Notizie dal Mondo: Carlos Alcaraz si prepara al tour asiatico. L ...  LiveTennis.it

Two things that stood out in Mackenzie McDonald's 1R win over Shang Juncheng at the Zhuhai Championships

Sixth seed Mackenzie McDonald of the United States beat Shang Juncheng of China 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 in the first round of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, September 21. The hard-fought battle lasted ...

Tennis star gets standing ovation after generous act leaves defeated rival giggling

A first-round contest at the Huafa Properties Zhuhai Championships between Mackenzie McDonald and Shang Juncheng produced a heartwarming moment when McDonald gave his injured foe a piggyback back to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : McDonald Shang
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : McDonald Shang McDonald Shang finale aspetti