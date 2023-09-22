Introducing Bybit’s Perp Protect: Revolutionizing Options Trading with Industry-First Downside Protection (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 -Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to introduce an Industry First for crypto exchanges: Perp Protect, an automated risk management tool. Perp Protect acquires Options contracts automatically to hedge long and short positions offering easy Downside Protection. Perp Protect has been developed by Bybit and is not available on any of the top crypto exchanges. It offers users peace of mind without compromising their investment strategy by suggesting Options contracts that Protect against price action going against them. Traders anticipating market volatility ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
