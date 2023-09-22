ICCPP Awarded the Golden Leaf Award at GTNF 2023 (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 2023 Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum (GTNF) , the world's leading annual conference discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries, was held September 19 to 21 in Seoul, South Korea. Nearly 300 delegates from around the world gathered to deeply address the significant topics, from ESG to science, from innovation to compliance, with the theme of "Change the Conversation, Change the Outcome". ICCPP Group has been invited to participate in this world-renowned forum, especially the productive panel discussion and the bonus content. More importantly, ICCPP accepted the Golden Leaf Award during a ceremony on Sept. 20. Since its inception in 2006, the Golden ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
