(Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22,/PRNewswire/TheGlobal Tobacco & Nicotine Forum () , the world's leading annual conference discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries, was held September 19 to 21 in Seoul, South Korea. Nearly 300 delegates from around the world gathered to deeply address the significant topics, from ESG to science, from innovation to compliance, with the theme of "Change the Conversation, Change the Outcome".Group has been invited to participate in this world-renowned forum, especially the productive panel discussion and the bonus content. More importantly,accepted theduring a ceremony on Sept. 20. Since its inception in 2006, the...

... despite being named a finalist for two automotive series production awards, may not beone ... aeye@finprofiles.com 310 - 622 - 8243 Articoli correlatiODM+ Won Two Muse Design Gold Awards,...

Riassunto: ICCPP ODM+ ha vinto due Muse Design Gold Awards ... 01Net

ICCPP Awarded the Golden Leaf Award at GTNF 2023 Newswire.ca

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum (GTNF) , the world's leading annual conference discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries, ...ICCPP Group has been invited to participate in this world-renowned forum, especially the productive panel discussion and the bonus content. More importantly, ICCPP accepted the Golden Leaf Award ...