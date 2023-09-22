Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores How Technology and Partnerships Enable Inclusion and Sustainability (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Huawei Connect 2023 TECH4ALL Summit on 20th September invited TECH4ALL partners from across the globe to share their insights into the key role that Technology and Partnerships play in enabling a more inclusive and sustainable digital world Based on highlighting current project outcomes and best practices, a key theme of the Summit was how Partnerships serve as a bridge between ICT industries, governments, international organizations, research institutes, and NGOs to achieve common goals in the areas of Inclusion and Sustainability. "We know that technologies such as broadband Connectivity, cloud, the Internet of Things, and AI offer huge ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Huawei Connect 2023 TECH4ALL Summit on 20th September invited TECH4ALL partners from across the globe to share their insights into the key role that Technology and Partnerships play in enabling a more inclusive and sustainable digital world Based on highlighting current project outcomes and best practices, a key theme of the Summit was how Partnerships serve as a bridge between ICT industries, governments, international organizations, research institutes, and NGOs to achieve common goals in the areas of Inclusion and Sustainability. "We know that technologies such as broadband Connectivity, cloud, the Internet of Things, and AI offer huge ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Huawei Releases the White Paper on Architecture for Intelligent Transformation of Public ServicesSHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - At HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a thought - provoking summit themed "Accelerating Intelligent Transformation of Public Services to Drive Cognitive Society". At the event, Huawei released the White ...
HUAWEI eKit Joins Hands with Distribution Partners to Explore Unlimited Opportunities in the SME MarketSHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a distribution business session titled "HUAWEI eKit, Digitalization for Success", outlined its approach to the distribution business: focus on distribution partners (...
Huawei Connect 2023: Accelerating intelligence for shared success Huawei
HUAWEI CONNECT 2023: Enterprise Network Integration Service ... Khmer Times
Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores How Technology and Partnerships Enable Inclusion and SustainabilitySHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Connect 2023 TECH4ALL Summit on 20 th September invited TECH4ALL partners from across the globe to share their insights into the key role that ...
HUAWEI eKit Joins Hands with Distribution Partners to Explore Unlimited Opportunities in the SME MarketSHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a distribution business session titled 'HUAWEI eKit, Digitalization for Success', outlined its approach to the distribu ...
Huawei ConnectSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Connect