SPIN MASTER - Le novità del Natale 2023GTA Online: scopri l'ambiente automobilistico underground di Los ...AYANEO SLIDE - rilascio ufficiale in pre-lancio su IndiegogoDestiny 2 - la Forma UltimaCall of Duty - Stagione 6: The Haunting in arrivo su Modern Warfare ...ANNUNCI PARTNERSHIP ESCLUSIVE ALLA RAZERCON 2023 Ecco a voi Mondiali Unlocked 2023!Elodie nuda svela la sua immagine celestiale su Instagram: il nuovo ...Chi L'Ha Visto? Adamo Guerra ritrovato in Grecia dopo anni di ...Lorenzo Tano, il 'figlio di' Rocco Siffredi, debutta a Ballando con ...Ultime Blog

Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores How Technology and Partnerships Enable Inclusion and Sustainability

Huawei Connect

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores How Technology and Partnerships Enable Inclusion and Sustainability (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Huawei Connect 2023 TECH4ALL Summit on 20th September  invited TECH4ALL partners from across the globe to share their insights into the key role that Technology and Partnerships play in enabling a more inclusive and sustainable digital world Based on highlighting current project outcomes and best practices, a key theme of the Summit was how Partnerships serve as a bridge between ICT industries, governments, international organizations, research institutes, and NGOs to achieve common goals in the areas of Inclusion and Sustainability. "We know that technologies such as broadband Connectivity, cloud, the Internet of Things, and AI offer huge ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Huawei Releases the White Paper on Architecture for Intelligent Transformation of Public Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - At HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a thought - provoking summit themed "Accelerating Intelligent Transformation of Public Services to Drive Cognitive Society". At the event, Huawei released the White ...

HUAWEI eKit Joins Hands with Distribution Partners to Explore Unlimited Opportunities in the SME Market

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a distribution business session titled "HUAWEI eKit, Digitalization for Success", outlined its approach to the distribution business: focus on distribution partners (...

Huawei Connect 2023: Accelerating intelligence for shared success  Huawei

HUAWEI CONNECT 2023: Enterprise Network Integration Service ...  Khmer Times

Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores How Technology and Partnerships Enable Inclusion and Sustainability

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Connect 2023 TECH4ALL Summit on 20 th September invited TECH4ALL partners from across the globe to share their insights into the key role that ...

HUAWEI eKit Joins Hands with Distribution Partners to Explore Unlimited Opportunities in the SME Market

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a distribution business session titled 'HUAWEI eKit, Digitalization for Success', outlined its approach to the distribu ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Connect
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Huawei Connect Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores