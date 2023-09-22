Goodbye, Shark. Rupert Murdoch lascia Fox e News Corp al figlio Lachlan (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) E’ la fine di un’era con Murdoch che lascia le redini delll’impero dei media al figlio maggiore Financial Times, di Anna Nicolaou e Daniel Thomas, pag. 1 Rupert Murdoch si dimette da presidente di Fox e News Corp, segnando la fine di un’era per il potente miliardario dei media. Lachlan Murdoch, suo figlio maggiore, diventerà l’unico presidente di News Corp e continuerà a ricoprire il ruolo di presidente esecutivo e amministratore delegato di Fox a partire da metà novembre. Il magnate australiano, 92 anni, negli ultimi sette decenni ha trasformato un giornale di Adelaide ereditato dal padre in un impero mediatico globale, temuto e corteggiato dai politici di tutto il mondo ...Leggi su tvzoom
