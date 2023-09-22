SPIN MASTER - Le novità del Natale 2023GTA Online: scopri l'ambiente automobilistico underground di Los ...AYANEO SLIDE - rilascio ufficiale in pre-lancio su IndiegogoDestiny 2 - la Forma UltimaCall of Duty - Stagione 6: The Haunting in arrivo su Modern Warfare ...ANNUNCI PARTNERSHIP ESCLUSIVE ALLA RAZERCON 2023 Ecco a voi Mondiali Unlocked 2023!Elodie nuda svela la sua immagine celestiale su Instagram: il nuovo ...Chi L'Ha Visto? Adamo Guerra ritrovato in Grecia dopo anni di ...Lorenzo Tano, il 'figlio di' Rocco Siffredi, debutta a Ballando con ...Ultime Blog

Goodbye | Shark Rupert Murdoch lascia Fox e News Corp al figlio Lachlan

Goodbye Shark

Goodbye, Shark. Rupert Murdoch lascia Fox e News Corp al figlio Lachlan (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) E’ la fine di un’era con Murdoch che lascia le redini delll’impero dei media al figlio maggiore Financial Times, di Anna Nicolaou e Daniel Thomas, pag. 1 Rupert Murdoch si dimette da presidente di Fox e News Corp, segnando la fine di un’era per il potente miliardario dei media. Lachlan Murdoch, suo figlio maggiore, diventerà l’unico presidente di News Corp e continuerà a ricoprire il ruolo di presidente esecutivo e amministratore delegato di Fox a partire da metà novembre. Il magnate australiano, 92 anni, negli ultimi sette decenni ha trasformato un giornale di Adelaide ereditato dal padre in un impero mediatico globale, temuto e corteggiato dai politici di tutto il mondo ...
