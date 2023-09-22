EA Sports FC Mobile Disponibile Sui Dispositivi iOS Ed Android Dal 26 Settembre (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) Electroncic Arts, con un comunicato, ha svelato alcune delle novità di EA Sports FC Mobile che saranno disponibili nel simulatore calcistico per i Dispositivi Android ed iOS. EA Sports FC Mobile sarà rilasciato ufficialmente il 26 Settembre su App Store e Play Store per Dispositivi Android e iOS. Per gli utenti già registrati, EA Sports FC Mobile sarà Disponibile come aggiornamento gratuito senza necessità di riscaricarlo sui Dispositivi. I giocatori che scaricheranno il gioco prima del 26 Settembre otterranno lo status di Founder di FC Mobile per sbloccare vantaggi, tra cui speciali oggetti in-game per EA ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
EA Sports Mobile - il nuovo FIFA arriva anche su smartphone
Electronics Arts ha annunciato EA Sports FC Mobile, il cui lancio globale è previsto per il 26 settembre per dispositivi mobili.
Tutto quello che c’è da sapere su EA Sports FC Mobile Tech Princess
TIM: in arrivo bundle PlayStation 5 con EA Sports FC 24, in promo per i primi giorni MondoMobileWeb.it
