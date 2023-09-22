#BIG EVENT: la grande Festa della Fotografia, Officine del Volo Milano (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) Milano si prepara ad abbracciare il “Big EVENT”, fiera-mercato della Fotografia che si svolgerà sabato 14 e domenica 15 ottobre 2023 alle Officine del Volo (ex Officine Aereonautiche Caproni) in via Mecenate 76/5 dalle 9.30 alle 19.00. L’iniziativa, ideata e organizzata da Fabio Prina e Giuseppe Ferraina, responsabili rispettivamente di FcF Forniture Cine Foto e di Milano Sunday Photo, si presenta come una grande Festa della Fotografia e si svolgerà con la collaborazione di Loredana De Pace, in veste di Culture & Communication Manager. Una vera e propria rivoluzione, che mette insieme non solo tutte le anime della Fotografia, aziende leader, ...Leggi su nonewsmagazine
