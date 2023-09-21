Intel Innovation 2023: accelera la convergenza tra AI e sicurezzaAVM partecipa all’Internet Festival 2023La Falsa Partecipazione di Ubaldo Manuali al Film Goffredo e l'Italia ...EA SPORTS - SOUNDTRACK DI FC 24Veeam ottiene la certificazione internazionale Common CriteriaGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Una Nuova Storia d'Amore o Solo Apparenze?Valentina Boscaro Confessa: 'Mi Dispiace per l'Omicidio di Mattia ...Gigi D'Alessio Tour 2024: Nuove Date Napoletane, Biglietti Esauriti ...Denuncia di Molestia a Milano: Giornalista Vittima di Tifosi Inglesi ...Tragico Femminicidio in Provincia di Salerno: Uomo Arrestato per ...Ultime Blog

Rotting in the Sun 2023 | la nuova dark-comedy di Sebastian Silva

Autore : locchiodelcineasta Commenta
Rotting in the Sun (2023): la nuova dark-comedy di Sebastian Silva (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) Recensione, trama e cast di Rotting in the Sun, la nuova black comedy diretta da Sebastian Silva presentata in anteprima al Sundance Film Festival Source
37° MiX Festival: il programma

il MiX Festival Internazionale di Cinema LGBTQ+ e Cultura Queer , per la sua 37esima edizione: 46 titoli, tra cui Conann di Bertrand Mandico e, fuori concorso, Rotting in the Sun di Sebastián Silva

Rotting in the Sun, Sebastián Silva: 'Un film in cui prendo in giro tutto e tutti'

Sebastián Silva , durante la nostra intervista, va dritto al punto, spiegando: "Ho deciso di fare Rotting in the Sun solo perché l'intera premessa mi faceva ridere. E credo che sia stato anche un ...

Rotting in the Sun, la recensione del film di e con Sebastián Silva e ...  Ciak Magazine

Rotting in the Sun: la recensione del film di Sebastian Silva  ComingSoon.it

