Music For Change – Fase finale | Giovanni Truppi e Eman ospiti

Music For

Music For Change – Fase finale: Giovanni Truppi e Eman ospiti (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) Music For Change – Dal 3 al 14 ottobre, un fitto programma di incontri, esibizioni e panel tematici Indice Music FOR Change 2023 – LA GARA LA finale NUOVI SUPER ospiti ANNUNCIATI Music FOR Change LE PARTNERSHIP I PANEL TEMATICI DI Music FOR Change 2023 LE PRESENTAZIONI DEI LIBRI Dal 3 al 14 ottobre si terrà la Fase finale della 14ma edizione di Music For Change, tra i più prestigiosi premi Musicali italiani e europei interamente focalizzato sulle tematiche civili e organizzato dall’Associazione Musica contro le mafie.Il direttore artistico Gennaro de Rosa, ha annunciato il programma completo di ...
