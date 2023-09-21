Into the wild world | un viaggio-podcast tra le cime innevate del Perù

(Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) Dopo “Back to the roots of Italy” – ildi Loro Piana realizzato in collaborazione con Linkiesta Etc – siamo tornati a parlare di viaggi e artigianalità con un nuovo diario di bordo, “the”. Dopo le avventure di Caterina, giovane giornalista di Chicago alla ricerca delle sue radici italiane, è il turno di Alex, il surfista fotografo che avevamo conosciuto nell’ultimo episodio di “Back to the roots of Italy”. E proprio grazie all’incontro con lei, e alle casualità della vita, Alex decide di intraprendere un suo, dalla masseria di famiglia in Puglia, verso un mondo inesplorato, alla ricerca di un passato con il quale non ha fatto ancora i conti, e di se stesso. Prendete un bicchiere di vino rosso, alzate il volume, e preparatevi a partire, verso le vette del ...

If this war is not stopped and peace is not sought at every turn,whole world risks plungingeven deeper crises.solution towar in Ukraine is not only a matter for Ukraine itself. ...'We must decide who gains entryEuropean Union'. These are notwords of a dangerous nationalist but rather those of Ursula von der Leyen, a member ofGerman European People's Party andPresident ofEuropean ...

Sport e musica: prima edizione di 'Into the deep' il Resto del Carlino

Date Announced for the Inquest into the death of Douglas Kyereh Agenparl

Companies will Showcase the Plug-and-Play Capability for Seamless Real-time Connections across Europe at The Things Conference ...Un incontro titolato Corporate Mobility – Step into the future, dedicato a professionisti e manager del settore e organizzato da Fastweb con MOVESION. Questo l’interessante convegno tenuto presso STEP ...