Into the wild world: un viaggio-podcast tra le cime innevate del Perù (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) Dopo “Back to the roots of Italy” – il podcast di Loro Piana realizzato in collaborazione con Linkiesta Etc – siamo tornati a parlare di viaggi e artigianalità con un nuovo diario di bordo, “Into the wild world”. Dopo le avventure di Caterina, giovane giornalista di Chicago alla ricerca delle sue radici italiane, è il turno di Alex, il surfista fotografo che avevamo conosciuto nell’ultimo episodio di “Back to the roots of Italy”. E proprio grazie all’incontro con lei, e alle casualità della vita, Alex decide di intraprendere un suo viaggio, dalla masseria di famiglia in Puglia, verso un mondo inesplorato, alla ricerca di un passato con il quale non ha fatto ancora i conti, e di se stesso. Prendete un bicchiere di vino rosso, alzate il volume, e preparatevi a partire, verso le vette del ...
