Intel Innovation 2023: accelera la convergenza tra AI e sicurezzaAVM partecipa all’Internet Festival 2023La Falsa Partecipazione di Ubaldo Manuali al Film Goffredo e l'Italia ...EA SPORTS - SOUNDTRACK DI FC 24Veeam ottiene la certificazione internazionale Common CriteriaGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Una Nuova Storia d'Amore o Solo Apparenze?Valentina Boscaro Confessa: 'Mi Dispiace per l'Omicidio di Mattia ...Gigi D'Alessio Tour 2024: Nuove Date Napoletane, Biglietti Esauriti ...Denuncia di Molestia a Milano: Giornalista Vittima di Tifosi Inglesi ...Tragico Femminicidio in Provincia di Salerno: Uomo Arrestato per ...Ultime Blog

Flor de Caña and World' s 50 Best Hotels grant Eco Hotel Award to Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park | South Africa

Flor Caña

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Flor de Caña and World's 50 Best Hotels grant "Eco Hotel Award" to Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, South Africa (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified premium rum brand, and The World's 50 Best Hotels have announced that this year's "Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award" was granted to Singita Lodges in South Africa, for its leadership in adopting sustainable practices. Evaluated among hundreds of Hotels around the globe, Singita Lodges received the "Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award" thanks to commitment to sustainability, its eco-friendly and waste reduction ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

L' eccellenza dell' ospitalità italiana vince nel mondo

Gli altri riconoscimenti hanno incluso il Nikka Best New Hotel Award , il Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award , il Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award e il Carlo Alberto Vermouth Miglior Boutique Hotel ...

Flor de Caña and World's 50 Best Hotels grant "Eco Hotel Award" to Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, South Africa

"Sustainability lies at the heart of Flor de Caña's values, which is why we take immense pride in collaborating with The World's 50 Best Hotels and the global hospitality industry to champion ...

Floro Flores torna a casa e lascia Udine: "Non so da dove partire ...  numero-diez.com

Ecco i 50 hotel migliori del mondo e al primo posto c'è un Italiano  la Repubblica

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flor Caña
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Flor Caña Flor Caña World Best Hotels