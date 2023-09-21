Flor de Caña and World's 50 Best Hotels grant "Eco Hotel Award" to Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, South Africa (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified premium rum brand, and The World's 50 Best Hotels have announced that this year's "Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award" was granted to Singita Lodges in South Africa, for its leadership in adopting sustainable practices. Evaluated among hundreds of Hotels around the globe, Singita Lodges received the "Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award" thanks to commitment to sustainability, its eco-friendly and waste reduction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
L' eccellenza dell' ospitalità italiana vince nel mondoGli altri riconoscimenti hanno incluso il Nikka Best New Hotel Award , il Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award , il Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award e il Carlo Alberto Vermouth Miglior Boutique Hotel ...
Flor de Caña and World's 50 Best Hotels grant "Eco Hotel Award" to Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, South Africa"Sustainability lies at the heart of Flor de Caña's values, which is why we take immense pride in collaborating with The World's 50 Best Hotels and the global hospitality industry to champion ...
