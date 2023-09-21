Flor de Caña and World' s 50 Best Hotels grant Eco Hotel Award to Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park | South Africa

(Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/de, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified premium rum brand, and The's 50have announced that this year's "deEco" wased toin, for its leadership in adopting sustainable practices. Evaluated among hundreds ofaround the globe,received the "deEco" thanks to commitment to sustainability, its eco-friendly and waste reduction ...

Gli altri riconoscimenti hanno incluso il Nikka Best New Hotel Award , ildeEco Hotel Award , il Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award e il Carlo Alberto Vermouth Miglior Boutique Hotel ..."Sustainability lies at the heart ofde Caña's values, which is why we take immense pride in collaborating with The World's 50 Best Hotels and the global hospitality industry to champion ...

Floro Flores torna a casa e lascia Udine: "Non so da dove partire ... numero-diez.com