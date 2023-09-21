(Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) Dal palco del Fleet & Business Day, il nostro evento dedicato ai gestori delle flotte, arriva un messaggio chiaro sull'approccio dell'Europa allaecologica. Bruxelles ha imposto la strada dell'elettrico non solo per le auto, ma anche per tanti altri settori produttivi. In realtà, secondo Giovanni Lozza, docente del Dipartimento di Energia del Politecnico di Milano, "bisogna prendere in considerazionelee le". Tanti pezzi di un solo puzzle. Del resto, per il docentele possibiliall'elettrico devono essere considerate come dei pezzi di un solo puzzle. "Io ha spiegato Lozza non vedo per esempio l'idrogeno come un'alternativa unica: è un gas difficilissimo da trasportare e stoccare, è pericoloso e serve un'infrastruttura ...

Core Scientific's proprietary Minder®management software combines the Company's colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime , alerting, monitoring and management of ...Zelenskyj's peace plan at the United Nations General Assembly is no longer ten points but two: complete withdrawal of all Russian troops and military formations, including the Russian Black Sea, from the entire territory of Ukraine by 1991 borders; full return to Ukraine of control over the entire state border and exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as ...

Eurekar, la forza di cambiare Fleet Magazine

LoJack con Safety Dashboard monitora i "comportamenti a rischio" Fleet Magazine

This was due to the Danish team mistakenly believing they needed to beat Emirates GBR in the final fleet race, when actually they just needed to hold their position. Can the Danish put in another ...Si allarga l'attività di LoJack Italia sul fronte delle flotte aziendali.