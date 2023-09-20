Alessia Marcuzzi: Un Weekend di Relax a Capri Senza Compagni, Ma con ...Ida Platano e Alessandro Vicinanza: Una Relazione Duratura tra Altro ...Shannen Doherty Parla del Sua Lotta Contro il Cancro con Ironia e ...Mistero a Pianoro: Scomparsi più di 30 Gatti in un Mese, Caccia ai ...Mistero a San Michele Salentino: Anziana Carbonizzata in Casa, ...Giuseppe Conte : 50 euro ai migranti, 1 euro alle famiglie?Scandalo a Parma: Ex Calciatore Mette Incinta l'Amante e Rifiuta il ...Insetto nell'orecchio di Iris Novau Díaz: Un'Insolita DisavventuraProiezione del vertice regale, Mozart, il nuovo proiettore Wanbo, ...L'esclusiva Collector's Box di Resident EvilUltime Blog

WWE: Randy Orton visto al WWE Performance Center: ritorno imminente? (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) L’ex campione WWE Randy Orton è fermo ai box per un infortunio alla schiena da maggio 2022 e si sta riprendendo da un intervento chirurgico di fusione spinale. Nell’ultimo match, insieme a Matt Riddle, ha perso il RAW Tag Team Championship contro The Usos. Per mesi, i fan hanno speculato sul potenziale ritorno di Orton. Sean Ross Sapp di Fightful ha riferito che una fonte WWE ha confermato che Orton è stato al WWE Performance Center questa settimana. Appears that Randy Orton is at the WWE PC today.(Video sent to me by a fan there) pic.twitter.com/98hvM4WOMd— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 19, 2023 Un video non confermato che sta circolando in queste ore mostra Randy Orton salutare i ...
