WWE | Il go-home show pre-No Mercy sarà carico per NXT | ecco la corposa card

(Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) L’ultimo episodio di NXT pre-Nodecisamentee corposo, analizzando gli incontri ed i segmenti annunciati dalla WWE. Già detto della finalissima del Global Heritage Invitational tra Butch e Joe Coffey, con in palio un biglietto per l’incontro con Noam Dar, sono stati ufficializzati diversi incontri per il gopre-premium live event e, qui di seguito, andiamo ad elencarveli. NEXT WEEK! I'm sure everything will go without a hitch…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lZR1Umvfk1— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 20, 2023 Andando con ordine, settimana prossima vedremo la più classica delle firme del contratto per il match che, presumibilmente,il main event di No: Carmelo Hayes ed Ilja Dragunov apporranno, si spera, le loro firme e ...

Curiosità: La World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., nata come Capitol Wrestling Corporation (1953-1963) e nota come World Wide Wrestling Federation (1963-1979) e come World Wrestling Federation (1979-2002), è un'azienda statunitense di intrattenimento che si occupa principalmente di wrestling, oltre a film, musica, videogiochi e merchandising. È quotata in borsa al New York Stock Exchange di New York.

Could AEW prove to be a fresh start for Edge in these final years of his in-ring career Last month, Edge revealed that his WWE contract is coming to an end, with his recent match with Sheamus being ...