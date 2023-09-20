WWE: Il go-home show pre-No Mercy sarà carico per NXT, ecco la corposa card (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) L’ultimo episodio di NXT pre-No Mercy sarà decisamente carico e corposo, analizzando gli incontri ed i segmenti annunciati dalla WWE. Già detto della finalissima del Global Heritage Invitational tra Butch e Joe Coffey, con in palio un biglietto per l’incontro con Noam Dar, sono stati ufficializzati diversi incontri per il go home show pre-premium live event e, qui di seguito, andiamo ad elencarveli. NEXT WEEK! I'm sure everything will go without a hitch…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lZR1Umvfk1— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 20, 2023 Andando con ordine, settimana prossima vedremo la più classica delle firme del contratto per il match che, presumibilmente, sarà il main event di No Mercy: Carmelo Hayes ed Ilja Dragunov apporranno, si spera, le loro firme e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Curiosità: La World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., nata come Capitol Wrestling Corporation (1953-1963) e nota come World Wide Wrestling Federation (1963-1979) e come World Wrestling Federation (1979-2002), è un'azienda statunitense di intrattenimento che si occupa principalmente di wrestling, oltre a film, musica, videogiochi e merchandising. È quotata in borsa al New York Stock Exchange di New York.
