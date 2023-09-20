Proiezione del vertice regale, Mozart, il nuovo proiettore Wanbo, ...L'esclusiva Collector's Box di Resident EvilGlobal Finals delle World Series of Warzone - grande successoDungeons & Dragons: Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, ...SCOPRI LA NUOVA CLASSE DI 24 ICONE MASCHILI E FEMMINILI IN EA SPORTS ...DLSS 3.5 sarà disponibile in Cyberpunk 2077 il 21 settembreTower of Fantasy annuncia un nuovo simulacro: Fei SeTEKKEN 8 - Closed Beta Test in arrivo a ottobreArrivano il Riot Play ClubDiablo Immortal Rinascita Oscura in arrivo il 21 settembreUltime Blog

Wondershare Filmora Shines at IBC SHOW 2023 | Unveiling AI-Powered Video Editing Advancements

Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora Shines at IBC SHOW 2023, Unveiling AI-Powered Video Editing Advancements (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Wondershare Filmora, a leading name in the world of Video Editing, marked a triumphant presence at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2023 in Amsterdam. The event, which drew global attention from the media, entertainment, and technology industries, concluded successfully on September 17th. Wondershare Filmora, represented by renowned Video editor Jordan Orme and brand representatives from Germany, France, and Italy, took center stage to unveil groundbreaking AI-Powered features and discuss the future of Video production. In a compelling half-hour product speech, Wondershare Filmora delved into the pivotal role ...
AI and cloud IP dominate Showcase Theatre discussions

Video editor Jordan Orme explains how he uses Wondershare Filmora to streamline his editing and production process “We started with our VOD supply chain and slowly expanded on that,” revealed Dave ...
