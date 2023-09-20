Wondershare Filmora Shines at IBC SHOW 2023, Unveiling AI-Powered Video Editing Advancements (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Wondershare Filmora, a leading name in the world of Video Editing, marked a triumphant presence at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2023 in Amsterdam. The event, which drew global attention from the media, entertainment, and technology industries, concluded successfully on September 17th. Wondershare Filmora, represented by renowned Video editor Jordan Orme and brand representatives from Germany, France, and Italy, took center stage to unveil groundbreaking AI-Powered features and discuss the future of Video production. In a compelling half-hour product speech, Wondershare Filmora delved into the pivotal role ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
WINDOWS 11: QUALI OPPORTUNITÀ OGGI PER MONTAREPro e contro della piattaforma di video editing Filmora Wondershare Filmora è uno dei migliori video editor sul mercato, un software facile da usare, potente e completo di funzioni IA innovative che ...
Wondershare Filmora: scopriamo come funziona il programma per modificare video del momentoLe caratteristiche principali di Filmora Wondershare Filmora Wondershare rientra tra i migliori software per editing video professionali del momento innanzitutto perché, rispetto ad altri programmi ...
Wondershare Filmora Shines at IBC SHOW 2023, Unveiling AI-Powered Video Editing AdvancementsVANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, a leading name in the world of video editing, marked a triumphant presence at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2023 in ...
AI and cloud IP dominate Showcase Theatre discussionsVideo editor Jordan Orme explains how he uses Wondershare Filmora to streamline his editing and production process “We started with our VOD supply chain and slowly expanded on that,” revealed Dave ...
