Webb Fontaine Group Awarded 5-Year Project with Libyan Customs Authority for Advanced Cargo Information System for Exports to the State of Libya

Webb Fontaine Group Awarded 5-Year Project with Libyan Customs Authority for Advanced Cargo Information System for Exports to the State of Libya (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Webb Fontaine Group is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a prestigious 5-Year investment Project in collaboration with the Libyan Customs Authority, marking a significant milestone in the realm of foreign trade and Customs in Libya. The Project's primary objective is the development, implementation, and operation of the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) System in the State of Libya. Initially focusing on non-hydrocarbon Exports via sea transport to Libyan ports, the System ...
