Waters ZetaStar Instrument Boosts Speed and Sensitivity of Light Scattering Measurements for Biological Therapies (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) News Summary: MILFORD, Mass., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) introduces the DynaPro™ ZetaStarInstrument from its Wyatt Technology™ portfolio for nanoparticle analysis. The new Instrument simultaneously enables dynamic and static Light Scattering and dynamic and electrophoretic Light Scattering (DLS/SLS/ELS) Measurements, all in one device. By combining multiple Light Scattering techniques and automatically assessing data quality and performing adaptive data capture, the ZetaStar Instrument delivers both increased Sensitivity and faster Measurements to aid the precise development of complex biologics, ...
